Additional voting centers open this weekend 

Voting centers in Los Angeles County are open this weekend for the 2024 general election, including more than 20 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Voters will be able to cast their votes either via mail or in-person at any nearby polling center daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following centers will be open in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Saturday and will remain open until election day on Tuesday, Nov. 5:



• Castaic Regional Sports Complex, at 31230 Castaic Road.

• Higher Vision Church, at 28776 The Old Road.

• The Centre, at 20880 Centre Point Parkway.



• Canyon Country Park, in the East and West rooms, at 17615 Soledad Canyon Road.



• Castaic Middle School, 28900 Hillcrest Parkway.

• Castaic Union School District, 28131 Livingston Ave.

• Rio Norte Junior High School, 28771 Rio Norte Drive.

• Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive.

• Bouquet Canyon Early Learning Academy, in the multi-purpose room, 28110 Wellston Drive.

• Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.



• College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, in the Student Services building on the first floor, 17200 Sierra Highway.



• College of the Canyons, in the Hasley Hall Boardroom 137, at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

• Sulphur Springs Community School, in G1 and G2, at 16628 Lost Canyon Road.

• Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, in the Community Room, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road.

• La Mesa Junior High School, in the multi-purpose room, 26623 May Way.

• Dr. J Michael McGrath Elementary School, in the library, 21501 Deputy Jake Drive.

• Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pastoral Center, 23045 Lyons Ave.

• Santa Clarita Athletic Club, 24640 Wiley Canyon Road.

• Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road.

• Valencia Branch Library, in the multi-purpose room, 23743 Valencia Blvd.



On election day, all voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information and a map of all local voting centers can be found on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website at locator.lavote.gov/locations/vc?culture=en.