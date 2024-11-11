Blog

Alonso takes slight lead in COC race  

Voters continued to file during the middle of the afternoon at the precinct located at Greater Galilee Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 5, 2024. Photo by Jennifer Podis.
Edel Alonso has taken the lead back from Scott Schauer in the race for Trustee Area No. 2 on the Santa Clarita Community College District governing board as of Sunday evening’s vote total. 

Alonso took the lead by four votes over Schauer, 10,570 to 10,566, or 50.01% to 49.99%.  

In the race for the 27th Congressional District, Democrat challenger George Whitesides furthered his lead on Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita. He now leads by more than 4,000 votes.  

As of Sunday evening, Whitesides leads 140,661 to 135,931, or 50.86% to 49.14%.  

