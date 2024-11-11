Alonso takes slight lead in COC race  

Edel Alonso has taken the lead back from Scott Schauer in the race for Trustee Area No. 2 on the Santa Clarita Community College District governing board as of Sunday evening’s vote total.

Alonso took the lead by four votes over Schauer, 10,570 to 10,566, or 50.01% to 49.99%.

In the race for the 27th Congressional District, Democrat challenger George Whitesides furthered his lead on Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita. He now leads by more than 4,000 votes.

As of Sunday evening, Whitesides leads 140,661 to 135,931, or 50.86% to 49.14%.