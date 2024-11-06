American Cancer Society to host holiday boutique  

News release

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled to host its annual holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The boutique features items for the gift-giving season including holiday gifts, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind items, with more than 50 vendors.

Food trucks will be on hand as well.

Hand-made holiday items are expected to include greeting cards, gift bags and tags, tile coasters, wreaths and decorations. Other handcrafted items include pottery, jewelry, quilts, woodwork, tea towels and aprons.

Money raised at the boutique funds local cancer patient and family services, and the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. Relay for Life teams donating 100% of the proceeds from their sales to the American Cancer Society include Toys for a Cure; Cards for a Cure; Coasters for a Cure; Patty’s Pumpkins; Team Donnie; Buc“Cure”neers; Mama’s Angels; Santa Clarita Pink Sisters; and For You By Sue.

For more information about the holiday boutique, email Kathleen Pavard at [email protected]. For information about the American Cancer Society, go to www.cancer.org.