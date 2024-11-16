Barger receives President’s Award from Peace Officers Association of L.A. County 

News release

The Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County recently honored Supervisor Kathryn Barger by presenting her with the President’s Award.

The award was bestowed upon Barger in recognition of her support for law enforcement and all aspects of public safety throughout Los Angeles County, according to a news release from Barger’s office.

The President’s Award is the highest distinction POALAC offers every year during its Centurion Awards for Excellence ceremony. It was presented to Bager at the University of Southern California Town and Gown Ballroom, with several hundred peace officers and law enforcement supporters present.

“My deepest thanks to the Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County and its president, San Marino Chief of Police John Incontro, for this incredible honor,” Barger said in the release. “This President’s Award personally means a lot to me. As a county supervisor, public safety has always been — and continues to be — a top priority of mine. There are countless officers on the front lines doing impactful work every day of the year. I appreciate and admire our law enforcement partners’ compassion, dedication, and determination to keep our communities safe. You have my full and unwavering support.”