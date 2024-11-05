Barger sworn in as supervisor in oath-of-office ceremony 

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger was officially sworn in as 5th District supervisor for her third and final term during a ceremony held on Saturday in Pasadena at The Athenaeum – a venue located on the campus of the California Institute of Technology.

The event marked a significant milestone in her public service career and was attended by over 200 community leaders, constituents, family, friends, and team members. Several dignitaries were present, including fellow Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell, Lindsey P. Horvath, and Janice Hahn. Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang and Sheriff Robert G. Luna also attended.

Former district attorney Jackie Lacey administered the oath of office. The ceremony also included an invocation by Pasadena’s Door of Hope Chief Executive Officer Reverend Megan Katerjian and remarks by SEIU Local 721 President David Green, Commissioner Sarah Dusseault and the supervisor’s brother, John Barger.

During her remarks after taking her oath of office, Barger reaffirmed her commitment to serving the residents of the 5th District.

L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger (left) delivers remarks at her swearing-in ceremony in Pasadena on Nov. 2, 2024. Photo courtesy of Kathryn Barger’s office.

“I will face our county’s challenges head-on,” Barger stated in a news release. “I will continue to use an approach that contains ingredients I believe are essential for success. Firstly, effective governance is rooted in collaboration. Leading with integrity and transparency is key. I also believe in a bottom-up approach to policy making. Engaging constituents and stakeholders is essential. My team and I will continue prioritizing opportunities to truly listen to their perspectives and voices. Together, we can build a Los Angeles County that we can all be proud of — a county that stands as a beacon of hope, resilience, and community.”

Barger has a long-standing history of public service, the release states, having exclusively worked for the county of Los Angeles for over 35 years. She was first elected as 5th District supervisor in 2016, re-elected in 2020, and secured her third term during the primaries that took place in California on March 5 — winning over 56% of the votes cast.

Her leadership is characterized by a focus on supporting public safety, creating long-lasting homelessness solutions, evolving the county’s mental health infrastructure and service delivery systems, and supporting initiatives that improve the local economy and quality of life for residents, the release states.

Following the oath, Barger mingled and engaged with attendees, listening to their perspectives and discussing her vision for the future.