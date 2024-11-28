Bill Miranda | Family Literacy Festival in Candyland 

“Books are a uniquely portable magic, much like candy that brightens our day and feeds our imagination.” – Stephen King

When my kids were young, one of their favorite games was Candyland. The sweet-themed adventure race that sparks imagination in children – allowing them to feel the joy of scaling a gumdrop mountain, or visualize getting stuck in the molasses swamp, all with the goal of reaching the spectacular Candy Castle first.

Well, that sense of nostalgia is alive and well as your family can now step into a magical world filled with giant lollipops, life-size gingerbread houses and candy cane lanes leading to beloved storybook characters at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch. This is the magic of our 17th annual Family Literacy Festival, a celebration that transforms our library into a wonderland of imagination, and this year, it couldn’t be sweeter.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Sugar & Spice Reading is Nice,” and it will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival is designed to be a hub of creativity, featuring a variety of crafts, live music, engaging storytimes and a sprinkle of magic throughout the day, encouraging all participants to embark on a delicious literary adventure.

Watch this sweet paradise come alive, as guests walk among the life-size candy décor to discover all the festival has to offer. Little ones will get to interact with beloved characters like Pete the Cat, Esteban the Green Crayon and Elephant and Piggie, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. And who’s ready for some live music? Enjoy a musical performance by Mirimba and then create your own rhythm by taking part in an energetic drum circle.

The crafting options will be just as sweet as the theme. Imaginative little participants can use their artistic skills to create dessert sun catchers, candy magnets, felt candy lollipops and candy necklaces. Make sure to visit the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market, adding to the festive atmosphere with fresh treats and local goods.

One of the returning highlights is the library’s exciting Wonder Wheels section. Attendees will have the unique chance to climb into the cab of a fire engine, explore the interior of an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department truck and get an up-close look at a Burrtec trash truck. This interactive experience is sure to delight young car enthusiasts and big truck fans alike.

This annual festival is a celebration of our community’s dedication to literacy and learning. I invite everyone to save the date for Saturday, Dec. 7, and join us for Sugar & Spice enchantment at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s 17th annual Family Literacy Festival. This event not only unites our community but also highlights the vital role of reading and education.

Together, we can inspire a love for reading that empowers each of us to explore new ideas and unlock our potential, creating a brighter future for all. We can’t wait to see you all there! For more information, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or call 661-259-0750.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].