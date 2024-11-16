Bridge to Home: Turkey trot brings community to combat homelessness  

Community members gathered at The Paseo Club in Valencia on Saturday morning to participate in the first annual Turkey Trot hosted by local nonprofit organization Bridge to Home, aimed to raise $30,000 to support its services.

Bridge to Home is a local homeless shelter that serves a total of 69 single residents and eight families at a time, said Liz Perez, volunteer and events coordinator for the organization.

As of Saturday morning, Bridge to Home was at approximately $23,000 raised through the event, she added, and was optimistic of reaching the goal.

Organizations such as Bridge to Home are important to have in the community because it help individuals in need and to “get them off the streets, and get them housed” whether that be an apartment, a room, or anything within their budget, Perez added.

The organization also provides case workers and other forms of programming such as resume building “to not only keep residents busy but also to increase their skill sets and to make them more employable,” said board member Ira Wallace.

Bridge to Home Executive Director Chris Najarro (right) and close friend Cynthia Salcido cheer as they accomplish the 2024 Bridge to Home Turkey Trot on Saturday at The Paseo Club. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Approximately 250 people attended the morning event, open to the entire community with a nominal fee, to support those efforts with a 5k trot, according to Perez.

Father and daughter duo James and Avery Prestridge were two of the many runners who accomplished the morning activity.

The Prestridge family had a new year’s resolution to be more involved with the community, said James, and Bridge to Home’s efforts seemed like a great way to do so.

“All of our families have had challenges within them regarding whether it be mental health, whether it be substance abuse or other challenges, but it’s something that probably touches everyone to some degree,” James said. “I think we’re all responsible for helping everyone within our community to be sustained in a healthy manner and have the opportunity in order to get the help that they need and to be off the streets.”

Bridge to Home opened the event to the community with the hope of bringing in more of the younger generation because, “our younger members of the community are the future. It’s very important for them to realize that this is a part of their community, and there are ways to come and support,” Perez said.