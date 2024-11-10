Golden Fire stopped at 8 acres  

Los Angeles County firefighters were dispatched to the 25000 block of Sierra Highway, about a quarter mile from Golden Valley Road for reports of a brush fire, named the Golden Fire, on Sunday afternoon, according to supervising fire dispatcher Bernard Peters.

They were dispatched at 1:39 p.m. and arrived on scene two minutes later, said Peters.

The fire was last reported to be 8 acres, according to supervising fire dispatcher Martin Rangel and forward progress was stopped at 3:08 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol had been requested to shut down Golden Valley Road between Sierra Highway and Robert C Lee Parkway, and the southbound 14 freeway exit at Placerita Canyon Road in response to the fire, according to Officer Erik Larsen, spokesman for CHP traffic management.

He added that CHP officers were relieved from the road closures by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

The sheriff station was unavailable to provide information on the road closures at the time of this story’s publication.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.