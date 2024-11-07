Brush fire erupts near Frenchman’s Flat 

L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to the 39000 block of Golden State Highway for a brush fire, dubbed the Frenchman Fire, on Thursday afternoon, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Approximately eight units and three helicopters were dispatched at 12:10 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:16 p.m. said Aldana. There are more units that have been dispatched but have not arrived on the scene yet.

Aldana said that the fire is holding at 50 acres, after being initially estimated to be 75 acres.

No structures are threatened as of the publication of this story. Firefighters conducted an evacuation of the area that impacted one person, Aldana said. There were no injuries reported.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.