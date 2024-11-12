Ceremony honors SCV veterans 

The city of Santa Clarita hosted its 18th annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, those currently serving in the military and their families on Monday morning at a packed Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth and City Council members spoke at the event, stating that those who served and continue to serve in the United States military have sacrificed to safeguard the values, the way of life and the freedoms that all Americans enjoy.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth speaks during the Santa Clarita Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Veterans Day serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring respect and gratitude we hold for all those who step forward to protect the freedoms that we all enjoy and hold dear here in this country,” Smyth said in his opening remarks. “Our veterans and active-duty military are the backbone of our community, and it is essential to recognize that without their courage, dedication, steadfast determination, the United States of America as we know it would not exist.”

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, a U.S. Air Force veteran, spoke of his military roots, opening with words from former President Ronald Reagan about American freedom.

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda speaks during the Santa Clarita Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

‘“The only way they (our children) can inherit freedom — the freedom we have known — is if we fight for it, if we protect it, if we defend it, and then hand it to them with the well-fought lessons of how they, in their lifetime, must do the same,’” Miranda quoted Reagan. ‘“And if you don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our grandchildren what it once was like when American men and women were free.’”

U.S. Navy veteran and Santa Clarita resident Terrell Edwards of Tower of Power’s East Bay Soul fame, who was an opening artist for Jay Leno and an international award-winning jazz and soul recording artist, sang the national anthem and later “God Bless America.”

Professional singer, songwriter, and veteran Terrell Edwards performs “God Bless America” at the Santa Clarita Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

During the event, the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355, and Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines performed a changing of the flags at the plaza.

The Rev. Alice McDermott of the Royal Air Force was a special guest speaker at the event. According to Smyth, she served as a pilot in the Royal Air Force for 23 years, and soon after became a Baptist pastor who served a church on the outskirts of London and is currently on active duty in the U.S. living in Santa Clarita.

Veteran Speaker Reverend (Squadron Leader) Alice E R McDermott from the Royal Air Force shares her speech to the hundreds of guests at the Santa Clarita Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

McDermott spoke about the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when, as a Royal Air Force pilot at the time, she and her squadron had been watching the TV coverage as the events unfolded that day.

“Within moments of realizing something was going to change,” she said, “we made sure that we were operationally ready, and a few months later, I found myself once more in the Middle East, this time flying into Afghanistan.”

She talked about how those moments led her to go to seminary and train for ministry – and how she would eventually go back to the Royal Air Force.

“I’m honored to stand here alongside you today,” she said to the hundreds of people in the plaza, “a British veteran, but also active duty, living in Santa Clarita whilst posted here in the U.S. as a chaplain to look after all our British Forces and their families stationed across the United States. It is an honor to be here today to remember all those — British and American — who paid the ultimate price, and to honor the veterans of the United States and the veterans of the United Kingdom.”

Jerry Rhodes of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355, recognized prisoners of war and those missing in action. He opened with remarks about McDermott.

Jerry Rhodes speaks for the Missing Man Tribute segment during the Santa Clarita Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It’s an honor to follow one of Great Britain’s finest,” he said. “They’ve been one of our best allies for a long time, yes. Well, there was that little misunderstanding with King George a couple of hundred years ago.”

He went on to wish the U.S. Marine Corps a happy 249th birthday, which was Sunday. And then he spoke about the nation’s veterans.

“Today, veterans make up about 6% of the U.S. adult population,” he said. “Only 1% of those are World War II veterans. Good to see you guys here this morning. And our Korean War veterans make up about 4%. And over 30% are Vietnam veterans. Almost 40% are post-Vietnam veterans — Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, 9/11. This may be the new generation of forgotten veterans.”

Rhodes said that Vietnam War vets weren’t welcomed when they came home from the war. They couldn’t join the Veterans of Foreign Wars or American Legion, so, they banded together to help one another.

United States Marine Veteran Robert Scobie salutes the American Flag as Terrell Edwards sings “The Star Spangled Banner” during the Santa Clarita Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“We formed the Vietnam Veterans of America Inc., and it received a congressional charter,” he said. “We insisted this country recognize that returning from war requires healing — not only of our warriors, but of our nation. We demanded the V.A. acknowledge that PTSD is real, that Agent Orange is harmful to us and to our children, and that we must make a full accounting of our brothers in arms who are not able to come home. The families of those missing joined us in demanding full accountability from our government.”

The Missing Man table, which was set up in the plaza, stood as a symbol of the Vietnam Veterans of America’s obligation to leave no man behind.

“Every bit of freedom you enjoy today is brought to you by the person not sitting at that table,” Rhodes said.

All veterans, he added, should be able to receive the healing they deserve, and veterans must teach patriotism and love of country to the next generation.

“An America that no longer believes they are the greatest nation on Earth,” he said, “will likely have a very different future.”

The Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355 at the start of the Veterans Day Ceremony held at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

During the event, Santa Clarita Councilwoman Laurene Weste named Gold Star families whose loved ones died in service to the nation.

“Today, we extend heartfelt gratitude to those who may not be with us here in person,” Weste said, “but who forever will reside in our hearts, those who gave their lives to protect America’s safety and freedom never will be forgotten.”

She named Rudy Acosta, Stephen Colley, Alan Colley, John Conant, Stephen Del Bagno, Jose Flores, Sean Gallagher, Ian Gelig, Cole Larson, Joshua Mai-Reynoza, Richard Nordland, Christopher Pentecostes, Brian Prosser, Joseph Salcido, Dennis Sellen Jr., Richard Slocum, Jake Solley, Jake Suter, Dean Todd Jr. and Robert Wilson.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean asked veterans to stand as she called out the individual branches in which they served. Councilman Jason Gibbs asked the crowd to recognize the families of the area’s military heroes.

A man waves a United States Army flag before the Santa Clarita Veterans Day Ceremony is set to begin at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

After the main ceremony, veterans talked with each other, and guests thanked them for their service.

The family of one Iraq War veteran, Josette Tolentino of Santa Clarita, who joined the U.S. Army following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, was not there as she usually is each year. According to her sister-in-law Maria Tolentino, Josette died on Sept. 13 with a rare Stage 4 cancer, which she said, was related to exposure to burn pits when she was overseas.

The Toletino family just purchased a brick in the plaza with Josette’s name engraved into it, and they honored her following the city ceremony. Josette was 46 years old.

Marlon Tolentino points out his wife’s brick in Veterans Historical Plaza following the Monday’s Veterans Day Ceremony. His wife, Iraq War veteran Josette Tolentino, died in September. Her brick was installed last week. Photo courtesy of Maria Tolentino

American Legion Post 507 in Newhall hosted a Veterans Day Reception Monday afternoon following the city’s morning event.

According to Bruce Geiger, Post 507’s second vice commander and a United States Navy veteran, the event was meant to connect fellow veterans with each other and showcase the organization and what they do for vets and the community.

Tom Lamog, a guitar instructor for the newly founded Guitars for Vets chapter in Newhall, was at the event with other guitarists playing music, sharing information about the program and enrolling new students.

Guitars for Veterans performs at the American Legion Post No. 507 after the Santa Clarita Veterans Day Ceremony for guests on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal