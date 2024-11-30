City library to host Candyland-themed literacy festival 



News release

The city is planning a sweet day of fun at the 17th annual Family Literacy Festival at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Sugar & Spice, Reading is Nice,” invites families to enjoy a Candyland-inspired adventure where books, crafts and all kinds of fun activities come together in the most delightful way, according to a news release from the city.

The library will be transformed into a colorful, festive wonderland full of sweet surprises, the release said.

Kids of all ages can enjoy interactive storytimes, get creative with hands-on crafts like candy necklaces, dessert sun catchers, candy lollipops and enjoy live music that will get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Attendees will have the opportunity to snap a few pictures with some of your favorite characters — Pete the Cat, Esteban the Green Crayon and Elephant and Piggie will be there to greet kids.

The event also includes the “Wonder Wheels” attraction, where kids and adults alike can explore emergency vehicles and city fleet trucks. You’ll have the chance to step inside a fire engine, check out a California Highway Patrol cruiser and get a close-up look at a Burrtec trash truck.

Beyond the activities, there will be more than 15 local vendors offering everything from books to candy-inspired treats and unique giveaways. Plus, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be set up in the same parking lot, so you can grab fresh produce and local goodies while you enjoy all the festivities.

Mirimba will lead a lively drum circle, inviting everyone to join in and make some noise.

For more details or if you have questions, contact Yanira Sidon at [email protected].