City to host Saugus Beautification Day 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting residents to participate in Community Beautification Day in Saugus on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Together with city staff, volunteers will help spread mulch on the parkway along Bouquet Canyon Road and pick up trash in the Bouquet Canyon Channel. This is a volunteer opportunity for those who want to get involved and create positive change in the community. All interested volunteers ages 13 and older must pre-register online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

In addition to volunteering, residents can take advantage of free, bulky item disposal and mulch pickup at Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. There will also be a booth where residents can learn more about community resources from the city and other local organizations.

For more information on the upcoming Community Beautification Day, contact the Community Preservation Division at 661-286-4076. For volunteer registration information or questions, contact volunteers@santaclarita.gov or 661-250-3708.