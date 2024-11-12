City truck involved in a head-on collision 

A head-on collision in Valencia on the intersection of Avenue Stanford and Avenue Scott involving a city of Santa Clarita truck Tuesday afternoon resulted in minor injuries, according to reports from the scene.

One vehicle was going straight, as another was turning left when they hit one another, according to Detective Charlie Upchurch with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 12:41 p.m. and arrived at 12:45 p.m.

The parties involved reported minor injuries and no transport was needed, said Upchurch.

Tieu said the firefighters cleared the scene at 12:57 p.m.