College Briefs for Nov. 14

Local student achieves dean’s list at TCNJ

Chase Eisenberg, a nursing student from Stevenson Ranch, has earned the honor of placement on the dean’s list at The College of New Jersey for the spring 2024 semester.

To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average.

Founded in 1855 as the New Jersey State Normal School, The College of New Jersey has the ninth highest four-year graduation rate among all public colleges and universities. The college is situated on 289 tree-lined acres in suburban Ewing Township, New Jersey, in close proximity to both New York City and Philadelphia.

Luc Fox named to Wilkes University dean’s list

Luc Fox, of Castaic, was named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the spring 2024 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Wilkes University, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, offers a mix of in-demand undergraduate, master’s and terminal degree programs.