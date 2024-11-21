College Briefs for Nov. 21

Phi Kappa Phi inducts 2 new local members

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

• Vincent Alegrete, of Santa Clarita, at California State University, Northridge.

• Shawn Dettenmaier, of Santa Clarita, at California State University, Northridge.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Shelby Gesin graduates from Abilene Christian University

Shelby Gesin, of Santa Clarita, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Abilene Christian University.

Gesin was among 840 students who received degrees at ACU’s May commencement.

Students whose GPAs are at least 3.6 graduate cum laude (with honor), 3.75 graduate magna cum laude (with high honor), and 3.9 graduate summa cum laude (with highest honor).

Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas, serves a diverse student population of about 6,000 in a Christ-centered community. Founded in 1906, this national research university offers online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. Students choose from 87 baccalaureate majors that include more than 171 areas of study, as well as 71 areas of study in master’s degree and specialist programs and four doctoral programs. ACU’s mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world.

Chloe White graduates from Quinnipiac University

Chloe White, of Valencia, received a bachelor of science degree in health science studies from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,000 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges.”

Katherine DeFreitas named to dean’s list at Purchase College

Katherine DeFreitas, of Santa Clarita, has been named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. DeFreitas is studying acting.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for bachelor of arts and bachelor of science programs and 3.75 for bachelor of fine arts and bachelor of music performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.

Purchase College, part of the State University of New York network of 64 universities and colleges, was founded in 1967 by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller. His aspiration for Purchase was to create a dynamic campus that combined conservatory training in the visual and performing arts with programs in the liberal arts and sciences, in order to inspire an appreciation for both intellectual and artistic talents in all students.