Collision in Valencia results in one person potentially injured 

A traffic collision occured on the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway on Saturday. Courtesy image
A traffic collision in Valencia on the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard late Saturday morning resulted in a potential injury, according to reports from the scene.  

According to Supervisor Bernard Peters, with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were on the scene at 10:59 a.m. and cleared the area in 10 minutes. 

According to reports on the scene, a gurney was present, but according to Peters, no transports were made.  

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story. 

