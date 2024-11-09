Collision in Valencia results in one person potentially injured 

A traffic collision in Valencia on the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard late Saturday morning resulted in a potential injury, according to reports from the scene.

According to Supervisor Bernard Peters, with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were on the scene at 10:59 a.m. and cleared the area in 10 minutes.

According to reports on the scene, a gurney was present, but according to Peters, no transports were made.

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story.