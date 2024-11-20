Community invited to celebrate opening of Bouquet Canyon Trail 

News release

After months of development, the Bouquet Canyon Trail in Saugus is ready to open. The community is invited to join members of the Santa Clarita City Council and the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday at 10 a.m. at Central Park, near the basketball courts (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).

The Bouquet Canyon Trail is 0.7 miles long and is a shared-use bike and pedestrian trail located along the southerly maintenance access road of the Bouquet Creek Channel. Starting at Bouquet Canyon Road near Espuella Drive, the trail follows the existing maintenance access road to Central Park, passing near the basketball courts before connecting back to Bouquet Canyon Road near the entrance to Central Park. This new path provides a low-stress, active transportation route, allowing pedestrians and bicyclists easy and safe access to Central Park.

Designed with community needs in mind, the Bouquet Canyon Trail not only supports the Non-Motorized Transportation Plan and the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, but also enhances access to events at Central Park, such as the summer Concerts in the Park, the city said in a news release.

For more information about the Bouquet Canyon Trail, contact Project Manager Lisa Campos at [email protected].