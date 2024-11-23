Festival of Trees is back for its 22nd year 

A variety of trees of all sizes and themes encompassed the Canyon Country Community Center Friday night to kick off Festival of Trees, a weekend-long fundraiser where all proceeds go toward the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

For 22 years, the Santa Clarita community has gathered for a live auction of the trees, while attendees throughout the weekend can bid, in person or online, for a tabletop tree, gingerbread house or wreath in the silent auction.

Friday’s Magic of the Lights Gala entailed a cozy atmosphere with dimmed lights, and began a weekend where members of the community can support the nonprofit while beginning their holiday festivities. Residents can attend on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a $10 entrance fee for adults and $5 for seniors, children and members of the military.

Attendees throughout the weekend were able to observe the decorated trees during the 22nd annual Festival of Trees at Canyon Country Community Center. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Matt Nelson, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club, discussed the beauty of bringing back tradition to not only spread holiday joy, but also to share it with the kids throughout the year.

“This is a three-day event. We have community days for the community. The silent auction closes on Sunday at 5 p.m., and it’s all about supporting our Boys and Girls Club. We have 12 locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, have over 700 kids a day, 2,100 kids throughout the year who are a part of the Boys and Girls Club,” Nelson said. “We provide academic support, sports and recreation, health wellness and an overall second home for the kids.”

Nelson discussed the entertainers who were present for Friday’s event, including members of the Boys and Girls Club.

“We have kids from the Boys and Girls Club, Innovation Show Choir, and that’s what this is all about — getting to see the kids perform in his fun, festive setting and kick off the holidays for Santa Clarita,” Nelson said. “I want to thank all of our sponsors because their investment is what makes The Boys and Girls Club happen. [It’s nice] to have their passion and care about our kids, and their impact makes a difference in these kids’ lives.”

Event chair Jenny Ketchepaw, along with her husband, Tim, took the time and initiative to ensure that the weekend-long event is a success.

Brothers (from left) Chandler and Caleb Burwell take a photo with Santa during the 22nd annual Festival of Trees at Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“It feels almost like a year of planning. As soon as one’s down, you start planning the next one, but things really get into high gear the last three months of the year,” Ketchepaw said. “There’s a team of designers that design the trees, and they’re working nonstop, around the clock, designing these gorgeous trees with staff that’s helping out. So many volunteers make this such a tremendous community event.”

Ketchepaw, who is also the president of the club’s board, reflected on the uniquely accessorized trees and the impact it has already made on attendees.

“Before we even opened our doors, somebody bought the Jack Skellington trees, and they paid a fabulous amount. There’s not even going to be a bidding war on it. One of my favorites items is a LEGO wreath made by a 7-year-old boy,” Ketchepaw said. “This event really benefits such an incredible organization and community. The Boys and Girls Club helps all of our kids in Santa Clarita, and we’re happy to have this event to kick off the holiday season, but more importantly, make sure that the Boys and Girls Club continues to be a welcoming, safe space for all of our kids.”

Volunteers Brian Lumaya, 16, left, Valery Tsoy, 14, center, and Makayla Aleman, 14, right, take on their roles as trees and share the holiday spirit with attendees during the 22nd annual Festival of Trees at Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

First-time volunteers Valery Tsoy, 14, and Makayla Aleman, 14, and Brian Lumaya, 16, reflected on their experiences welcoming attendees to the fundraiser, embodying the traditional tree costumes. While they all had to meet volunteer hours for their high schools, enjoyment was the theme expressed as they began their eight-hour day.

“It’s been really fun because we get to greet people. I like working with others and helping out the community,” Tsoy said.

“Some people are really sweet, and some people wave and say hi. It’s fun to have people see smiles on their faces,” Aleman said.

“I really like volunteering, helping people, being a part of the community and just giving back in some way. I thought it would be a fun thing to do,” Lumaya said.

Trees of various themes were displayed during the 22nd annual Festival of Trees at Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

As for how they felt to be trees for the day, the volunteers responded positively:

“I love being a tree. You get to dance around and see people smile and laugh,” Tsoy said.

“Everyone knows that we’re not random kids yelling at people. We’re able to make kids smile and they get a good laugh, so it’s pretty cool,” Aleman said. “It’s fun. I like being goofy, dancing around and greeting people. I’m usually a happy person, so it fits my personality.”

For more information, visit https://scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita/. To bid online, visit https://scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita/.