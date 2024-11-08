Fire reported near Castaic Lake 

LA County Fire Department officials are battling a 1-acre brush fire that was reported not far from the boat launch of the Castaic Lake recreational area, according to officials.

The fire was initially reported at 9:33 a.m. at the 32000 block of Castaic Lake Drive, according to Howard Tieu of the LA County Fire Department.

Firefighters were on scene within six minutes to an incident that’s approximately 1 acre in size as of 9:45 a.m.

After a gusty two days of Red Flag Warnings over wind, officials said there was light to no winds on Friday, but the fire was burning in light to medium fuel.

The scanner traffic indicated the initial estimate of the fire to have the potential for 10 acres within the hour. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported as of 9:45 a.m.