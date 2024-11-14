Firefighters extinguish Saugus house fire 

No injuries were reported in a residential fire on the 28700 block of Mauch Street in Saugus on Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire involving a two-story home on Wednesday at 10:06 p.m., said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the Fire Department. Personnel arrived on the scene six minutes later.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, she added, but the fire originated from the attic and a knockdown was reported at 10:53 p.m.

Extent of the damage is unknown, but in a social media post the house can be seen with large flames coming from the interior.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were ordered, according to Aldana.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.