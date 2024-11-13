Blog

Good Samaritan ends up check-fraud victim 

An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
Share
Tweet
Email

As the expression goes, no good deed goes unpunished. 

A Sierra Highway resident reported to the Detectives Bureau of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station that she was missing $4,500 from her checking account. 

Detectives initiated a forgery investigation after learning the victim did not know the identity of the alleged recipient on the Aug. 29 check.  

The victim said she requested a copy of the check from CitiBank but was told they could not provide it, according to her statement to the station. 

The victim also told officers she let a pair of transients stay with her in her Canyon Country home a few weeks before the check was stolen and cashed. 

Detectives are now working to track the funds, according to court records.  

Picture of Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS