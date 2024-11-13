Good Samaritan ends up check-fraud victim 

As the expression goes, no good deed goes unpunished.

A Sierra Highway resident reported to the Detectives Bureau of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station that she was missing $4,500 from her checking account.

Detectives initiated a forgery investigation after learning the victim did not know the identity of the alleged recipient on the Aug. 29 check.

The victim said she requested a copy of the check from CitiBank but was told they could not provide it, according to her statement to the station.

The victim also told officers she let a pair of transients stay with her in her Canyon Country home a few weeks before the check was stolen and cashed.

Detectives are now working to track the funds, according to court records.