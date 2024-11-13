JCI Santa Clarita to host annual Santa’s Helpers event  

News release

JCI Santa Clarita is inviting the community to participate in its annual Santa’s Helpers event.

“For over two decades, this cherished tradition has brought holiday joy and warmth to our community by delivering toys and festive spirit to underprivileged children aged newborn to 18 across the Santa Clarita Valley,” said a news release from JCI.

Last year, the Santa’s Helpers toy drive made Christmas special for 700 kids. Beginning this month, donation boxes will be placed throughout Santa Clarita, welcoming contributions from businesses and individuals alike.

On Dec. 21 at the city of Santa Clarita’s Newhall Community Center, JCI Santa Clarita will host a holiday party for families to pick up their presents. The event will feature Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, activities and food.

This year’s Santa’s Helpers event is co-chaired by JCI members Cindy Castillo and Stephanie Cassiano.

“I am deeply inspired every day by the incredible way our community comes together to support one another,” Castillo said in the release. “Co-chairing the Santa’s Helpers toy drive, which aims to provide gifts for 1,000 children, is my way of giving back to this amazing community. I feel truly grateful to collaborate with such dedicated and passionate community leaders who share the same vision of spreading joy this holiday season. There’s something magical about taking an idea, putting in the hard work to bring it to life, and ultimately witnessing the positive impact it has on others. My hope is that every child and family we serve remembers this event as one of their favorite holiday memories.”

“I’m excited to co-chair this event because I’m passionate about bringing families together to create the magical Christmas experiences we all deserve,” Cassiano said in the release. “Our goal is to bring the community together where everyone can enjoy the Christmas spirit, play games and have a wonderful time with their loved ones. The holidays are about giving back, and I can’t wait to help build connections that fill our hearts and our community with joy.”

JCI Santa Clarita is looking to partner with the community, local businesses, organizations, and individuals to raise funds and donations. If your business experiences heavy foot traffic and would like to host a donation box, you can contact JCI to arrange it by contacting Castillo and Cassiano at [email protected]. For additional information, go to www.santashelpersscv.com.