L.A. County Parks to host Harvest Festival 

The L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department is set to host Harvest Festivals at local parks for fall fun. Val Verde Community Regional Park, Dr. Richard Rioux Park, and Castaic Regional Sports Complex will all be holding the festivals.

Val Verde Park’s celebration is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Nov. 19.

Dr. Richard Rioux Park’s celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23.

Castaic Regional Sports Complex’s celebration is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Nov. 26.

The celebrations will include Indigenous cultural performances, food, art and educational programs.

“The Harvest Festival is a wonderful opportunity for families to connect, enjoy traditional foods, and celebrate diverse cultures among the beauty of our parks,” Norma E. García-González, director of L.A. County Parks, said in a news release. “We are honored to celebrate Indigenous heritage and sustainable practices, making this festival a truly meaningful experience for all Angelenos.”

Limited space is available for each of the festivals, and they are on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the news release.

Val Verde Community Regional Park is located at 30300 W. Arlington Road.

Dr. Richard Rioux Park is located at 26233 W. Faulkner Drive.

Castaic Regional Sports Complex is located at 31320 N. Castaic Road.