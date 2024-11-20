Laken Riley’s killer sentenced to life without parole 

By Tom Ozimek

Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, has been convicted of murder in the February killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard handed down the guilty verdict on Wednesday. Ibarra had waived his right to a jury trial, leaving Haggard to try the case and determine the verdict.

Haggard handed down the sentence about an hour after finding Ibarra guilty on all 10 charges. These included one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, and one count each of kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstructing an emergency call, and tampering with evidence.

Riley’s family and friends tearfully remembered her and asked the judge to sentence Ibarra to the maximum penalty. Her mother called him a “monster” and her father called him a “truly evil person.”

Ibarra did not react as an interpreter relayed their words to him.

The case had added fuel to the national debate about illegal immigration.

Ibarra entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was awaiting immigration proceedings, a detail that intensified discussions and highlighted controversies around border security and immigration policies during the presidential race. Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans met with Riley’s parents before a March campaign rally.

Responding to the guilty verdict, Trump expressed sympathy to Riley’s family in a statement posted to his platform Truth Social.

“Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever, hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for justice, and to ensure that other families don’t have to go through what they have,” Trump said.

“It is time to secure our border, and remove these criminals and thugs from our country, so nothing like this can happen again!”

Riley, a student at Augusta University College of Nursing, was killed on Feb. 22 while jogging near the University of Georgia campus in Athens. Her body was found in a forested area near running trails, with an affidavit indicating that she had been beaten so brutally that her head was caved in.

Prosecutors argued that Ibarra killed Riley during a struggle, while the defense claimed there was insufficient evidence to prove that Ibarra was the killer.

The trial, which began last week, featured testimony from law enforcement, Riley’s roommates, and a woman who lived in the same apartment as Ibarra. Large numbers of Riley’s family and friends attended the trial.

An ICE spokesperson previously said that Ibarra was arrested by ICE agents in September 2022 after illegally crossing the border near El Paso, Texas. Following his arrest, he was paroled and released for further immigration processing.

In August 2023, Ibarra was arrested by New York police and charged with “acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17” and a motor vehicle license violation. However, he was released by the NYPD before immigration officers could file a detainer to initiate deportation proceedings.

After Ibarra’s Feb. 23 arrest, ICE lodged a detainer, meaning Ibarra could face deportation after completing his sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.