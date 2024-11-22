Light rain expected this weekend  

The Santa Clarita Valley is looking at its first rainfall of the season this weekend, with rain expected to begin Saturday and continue into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Friday afternoon, there is a 70% chance of rain for the SCV set to begin Saturday that “really could be at any time during the day,” NWS Meteorologist Ryan Kittel Kittel said, adding that this is a “big change” from recent forecasts that consisted of dry conditions and colder nights.

“If it does rain it will be light,” he added. Less than a quarter-inch of rain is expected.

The change in weather is due to a storm system that brought a lot of rainfall in Northern California and “it’s pushing down to the south now,” but residents shouldn’t worry because by the time it reaches the valley, “it’ll be fairly weak,” Kittel added.

Although heavier rainfall has hit the valley previously, Kittel advises drivers to be extra patient on the roads as it may be slick, and traffic flow may be slower than usual.

“It’ll actually be warmer than it has been overnight,” he added. “The last few nights it’s been in the lower 40s but by the weekend we should be closer probably to 50 [degrees Fahrenheit]. So, cool, but it won’t feel nearly as cold as it’s been.”

The storm window is set to go through the weekend and into the first half of next week, especially for Monday and Tuesday.

Under half an inch is still expected but “there’s still some uncertainty and a few other outcomes on the table,” Kittel said, “so if you got things going on Monday and Tuesday just stay tuned to the weather as we get it more ironed up.”

The forecast is as follows:

• Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

• Saturday night: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

• Sunday: A 20% chance of rain before 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Sunday night: A 20% chance of rain after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

• Monday: A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

• Monday night: Rain likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.