‘Light Up Main Street’ to kick off holiday season 

News release

Step onto Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday and you’ll be transported to a winter wonderland, complete with real snow, a chance to meet Santa and of course, tens of thousands of dazzling lights to kick off the holiday season.

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

This Santa Clarita tradition will feature the annual tree lighting ceremony, along with holiday festivities during an evening out on Main Street.

The Santa Clarita City Council will appear on the main stage in front of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main St.) as they lead the countdown to light up the giant Christmas tree along with thousands of lights that will illuminate Main Street at 5:30 p.m.

Following the tree lighting, you can stop at Veterans Historical Plaza (24275 N. Walnut St.) to experience another special tree paying homage to local veterans and active-duty military.

Live entertainment on the main stage throughout the event is scheduled to include:

4-4:20 p.m.: Castaic Union School District carolers.

4:25-4:55 p.m.: Innovative Show Choir.

5-5:15 p.m.: Canyon Theatre Guild.

5:20-5:45 p.m.: Mayor’s speech and tree lighting ceremony.

5:50-6:10 p.m.: Hart High Show Choir.

6:15-6:35 p.m.: Mission Opera.

6:40-6:55 p.m.: Include Everyone Project.

7-7:30 p.m.: Vibe Performing Arts.

Light Up Main Street will also feature a variety of food, drinks and activities, including 30 tons of real snow, a chance to meet Santa and winter-themed characters, carnival games, and inflatable slides, bounce houses and an obstacle course.

Residents are asked to be mindful of road closures that will be in effect for Light Up Main Street. Lyons Avenue will be closed between Walnut Street and Railroad Avenue and Main Street will be closed between Lyons Avenue and the roundabout. Residents are asked to use Railroad Avenue or Newhall Avenue as a detour. Closures on Main Street and Lyons Avenue will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday and will be lifted by midnight.

Free public parking is available in the following locations: Old Town Newhall Parking Garage (22551 9th St.), the parking lot on Main Street and 6th Street, the parking lot at the end of 5th Street, Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch and the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St.).

Parking is also available at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (23233 Lyons Ave.) with a free shuttle transporting guests to and from the event at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street.

Getting to Old Town Newhall is also possible via Santa Clarita Transit. Plan your trip using GO! Santa Clarita, the city’s rideshare service, take local routes 12, 4, 14, 5, 6 or 757, which will drop off at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street, or utilize the Metrolink and ride to the Old Town Newhall Metrolink Station (24300 Railroad Ave.). Visit SantaClaritaTransit.com for more information.

To find more information about Light Up Main Street, visit OldTownNewhall.com.