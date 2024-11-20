Magicycle Deal News

It’s that time of year again! Black Friday is here, and Magicycle has rolled out their best deals yet. If you’re looking for an electric bike that’s packed with power but compact enough to handle city streets and trails alike, look no further than the Magicycle Ocelot Pro. Now available for just $1499 for Black Friday, this bike is perfect for riders who want the best of both worlds: performance and agility.

If you want to enjoy a smooth, reliable ride and upgrade your riding experience more easily than ever before, the Cruiser Pro is also a good choice, with a promotional price of $1,399 during Black Friday.

Black Friday Event Overview

The event Starts from November 1st and ends on November 30th, giving you plenty of time to get great deals and enjoy special rewards.

Buy two bikes and get a free bike rack, making it easy to travel together and explore new places.

Every e-bike purchased during the Black Friday event has a chance to win an extra prize! Prizes include a full refund, discount coupons, and must-have accessories such as a 20Ah battery, comfort saddle, HD rearview mirror, or top tube bag.

day price guarantee! If the price drops within two months, Magicycle will refund the difference. This way, you always get the best price.

Why the Ocelot Pro so popular?

The Magicycle Ocelot Pro has become a favorite for those who want an e-bike that combines power with a more compact, maneuverable design. At its Black Friday price of $1499, it’s one of the best values out there. Here’s what makes the Ocelot Pro so unique:

450 lb Load Capacity: Don’t let its size fool you. The Ocelot Pro is designed to handle up to 450 lbs, making it ideal for carrying extra gear, groceries, or even a passenger. It’s a powerful little machine that doesn’t skimp on strength.

1500W Peak Motor: Equipped with a 1500W peak motor, the Ocelot Pro is built to tackle hills, trails, and city streets with ease. It gives you the speed and torque you need to take on varied terrain confidently, providing smooth acceleration and control.

Compact 20” Fat Tires: The Ocelot Pro features 20” fat tires that add stability and traction without compromising agility. This makes it perfect for weaving through city traffic or taking on rougher paths. The smaller, compact tires give it a nimble feel while ensuring stability on every ride.

Other Deals Worth Check Out

Ocelot Pro 2.0 Torque Sensor – $1899: This model offers torque-sensing technology for precise, responsive control. Perfect for riders who want more finesse in their ride.

Deer Step-thru – $1999: With a step-thru frame for easy mounting, these versions of the Deer provide all the power with added accessibility.