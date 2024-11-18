Missing man found  

A man who was reported missing on Sept. 11 has been found, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

Last week, the department’s Missing Person Unit sent out a news release asking for the public’s help in locating 41-year-old Rene Antonio Leon, who had been last seen in Newhall on Sept. 11 at the 25000 block of Railroad Avenue in Newhall at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising Rene Leon has been found,” an updated news release read on Monday. “Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Rene.”