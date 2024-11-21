Missing Newhall woman found 

A woman who was reported missing and said to have last been seen on Nov. 5 has been found, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

An LASD Nixle was released regarding the search for 66-year-old Susan Lynn Emrick, who last had been seen on the 24400 block of Leonard Tree Lane in Newhall.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising at-risk missing person, Susan Lynn Emrick, has been located,” according to the release provided Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you to the public, the media, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Susan.”