New look of Notre Dame Cathedral unveiled 5 years after fire 

By Katabella Roberts

Contributing Writer

After more than five years of reconstruction work after a devastating fire in 2019, Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral showed itself anew to the world Friday.

The transformation is nothing short of breathtaking: light dances across brilliant stone, gilded accents gleam anew, and the iconic monument’s majesty is reborn. From Dec. 8, visitors will once again marvel at the cathedral’s blend of history and craftsmanship.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the newly restored Notre Dame cathedral on Friday, eight days before its official reopening to the public and five years after it was partially destroyed by fire.

Macron took a two-hour televised tour of the famed 12th-century Gothic cathedral. Live broadcasts showcased the soaring ceilings, intricate stonework, stained glass windows, and carved stone gargoyles, all appearing to have been restored to their former glory.

During the visit, Macron thanked the 1,300 workers who helped with restoration efforts.

“Never before have we seen such a construction site. You all had your share in the project of the century,” he said. “The burning of Notre Dame was a national wound and you were its remedy, (restoring it) through determination, hard work, and commitment.”

Notre Dame attracted millions of worshippers and visitors annually before flames tore through the building on April 15, 2019, engulfing the spire and most of the roof and forcing it to shut its doors to the public.

The exact cause of the blaze has never been established. French authorities have said the fire was probably an accident, either due to an electrical fault or a cigarette.

It took officials nearly 12 months to begin renovation work on the cathedral because dangerous and toxic lead-containing dust released in the fire needed to be removed first.

Since restoration efforts began, only artisans and architects — using age-old repair methods — have been allowed inside the beloved monument.

“This is overwhelming,” the president said as he toured the cathedral with his wife, Brigitte, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, and other senior officials.

According to Macron’s office, more than 840 million euros ($882 million) were donated following the blaze, as people from around the world rallied to help restore the historic monument. Remaining funds will be invested in the building at a later date, his office said.

The Catholic Church now expects the newly rejuvenated cathedral to welcome some 15 million visitors annually.

Macron, who vowed to restore the cathedral to its former glory immediately after the blaze, also shared video footage and images of the cathedral in a Friday post on the social media platform X.

Sharing footage of the exterior of the cathedral — which is still a construction site with scaffolding and cranes — the French leader wrote, “Nous y sommes,” which translates to “Here we are.”

The newly restored Notre Dame will be open to members of the public in December, with opening ceremonies planned for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

The ceremonies, to be presided over by the archbishop of Paris, will also be attended by various celebrities and heads of state.

Special Masses will also take place in the days that follow, according to Notre Dame’s official website.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.