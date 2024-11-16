No big shifts in 10th election update 

The votes continued to trickle in Friday but there weren’t any lead changes in the local races, according to the L.A. County Registrar Recorder’s Office.

The handful of Santa Clarita Valley races that remain tight include a City Council district race and a College of the Canyons governing board seat, neither of which has a declared winner.

In the Santa Clarita City Council District 1 race, Planning Commissioner Patsy Ayala led Bryce Jepsen, who crept up to second place, by 409 votes. Fellow Planning Commissioner Tim Burkhart trailed Jepsen by four votes.

Their respective tallies were Ayala (35.5%; 4,486 votes), Jepsen (32.26%, 4,077) and Burkhart (32.23%, 4,073). Ayala’s lead has held steady over the past few updates, with an unknown number of ballots remaining to be counted for the district.

In the College of the Canyons governing board race, board President Edel Alonso lost a few votes on her lead over challenger Scott Schauer, but he still trailed by 173 votes after Friday’s update, 11,350 to 11,177.

Friday’s update represented the 10th update since Election Night. More than 3 million votes have been counted, according to officials.