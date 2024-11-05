North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles amid heightened tensions 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan early on Tuesday.

Both South Korea and Japan reported the launches, in which missiles landed outside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The short-range missiles were fired from the Sariwon area of North Korea’s North Hwanghae province at about 7.30 a.m. local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The JCS estimated that the missiles traveled approximately 248 miles toward the east coast of the Korean Peninsula but did not specify how many missiles were launched.

Japan’s Defense Ministry also detected North Korea’s launches, noting that the missiles fell into the Sea of Japan near the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, outside Japan’s EEZ.

The Sea of Japan is also known as the East Sea in South Korea.

The ministry said that at least seven of the missiles reached a maximum altitude of 62 miles and traveled about 248 miles.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru said his nation will work closely with the United States and South Korea to analyze the missile launches and boost surveillance “in preparation for unforeseen circumstances.”

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said it was aware of the launches and urged North Korea to refrain from engaging in further “unlawful and destabilizing” acts.

“While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we continue to monitor the situation,” it said in a statement.

The U.S. military condemned the launches and reaffirmed its “ironclad commitment” to the defense of Japan and South Korea.

The launches took place just hours before the U.S. presidential election.

ICBM Launch

Last week, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, which Japan reported reached an altitude of 4,350 miles.

On a normal, flatter trajectory, that translates to a potential range of over 9,300 miles, putting anywhere in the mainland United States within range.

Prior to the ICBM launch, South Korean lawmakers warned that North Korea had positioned a launcher for an ICBM, which could be fired around the time of the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in an Oct. 30 statement that the United States is ready to take measures to ensure its security and that of its allies, South Korea and Japan.

Savett called the missile test “a flagrant violation” of several United Nations Security Council resolutions, which is raising tensions and risks destabilizing the region.

After the ICBM launch, the United States flew a long-range B-1B bomber in the region on Sunday during a drill with South Korean and Japanese air forces in a show of strength, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Public Affairs.

Stephen Katte contributed to this report.