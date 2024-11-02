Our View | A Recap of Our Endorsements

By The Signal Editorial Board

As Election Month winds down and culminates in Election Day, we offer a recap of our endorsements in a variety of races in which we’ve weighed in with our opinion over the past month-plus.

You may not agree with our endorsements, and that’s OK. Despite the animus that seems to populate the national political discourse these days, we remain committed to the notion of the free exchange of ideas and Americans’ constitutional rights to express their opinions.

With that in mind, here’s a recap on our opinions — our endorsements — as voters finalize their choices in Tuesday’s General Election. To view our original editorials on these or any other topics, visit

signalscv.com/opinion/editorials.

• President of the United States: Donald Trump

During Trump’s four years as president, the economy was strong, inflation was under conrol, the unemployment rate was the lowest in 50 years, the world was at relative peace, our enemies had a healthy level of fear, he demanded our allies pay their fair share for their own protection, and you could afford your rent and groceries.

• U.S. Senate: Steve Garvey

Adam Schiff is the biggest serial liar ever in politics, and that’s saying something. If you vote for him, you deserve what you get. Garvey is a stand-up candidate who will restore integrity to California’s representation in the U.S. Senate.

• L.A. County District Attorney: Nathan Hochman

Our opposition to DA George Gascón and his pro-criminal policies is well-established. We called him out for what he is immediately after he took office in 2020 and he laid out a plan to drain the jails and put as many criminals on the streets as possible. Nathan Hochman is the clear-cut superior choice here.

• 27th Congressional District: Mike Garcia

Rep. Mike Garcia is a voice of reason and leadership before party politics. He’s a pillar of the community, a first-generation American whose father immigrated — legally — from Mexico. He’s a man of good moral and ethical character, with a servant’s heart. He is the right person for Santa Clarita. He embodies Santa Claritans’ views and values, and ours, too.

• State Senate, 23rd District: Suzette Martinez Valladares

Valladares’ stances on key issues are consistent with ours, including public safety, energy, gas prices, education, health care, homelessness and the onerous tax burden imposed on California families. Valladares takes a common-sense approach to leadership, and she is adept at finding ways to get things done with colleagues in Sacramento, regardless of party affiliation.

• State Assembly, 40th District: Patrick Lee Gipson

We see eye to eye with Gipson on the most important issues facing California, including, of course, public safety, but also parental rights, Sacramento’s economic decisions that are driving people to leave the state, and tackling the fentanyl crisis that is killing so many of our young people.

College of the Canyons Board of Trustees

• Trustee Area No. 1, Darlene Trevino

• Trustee Area No. 2, Scott Schauer

• Trustee Area No. 3, Fred Arnold

• Trustee Area No. 4, Sharlene Johnson

It’s time for the community to reclaim its community college. The best way to do that is to elect four new board members: Darlene Trevino, Scott Schauer, Fred Arnold and Sharlene Johnson. This diverse quartet promises to bring positive change to a board that lately has been beset by controversy and secrecy, and is far too dominated by the faculty union’s politicking.

Santa Clarita City Council, District 1: Tim Burkhart

There’s only one seat on the ballot, the brand new District 1. Two candidates — Tim Burkhart and Patsy Ayala — would both bring a fresh voice to the council and both will do a fine job if elected, but you the voter must make a choice, and so should we. Our endorsement goes to Burkhart. He has been a Santa Clarita planning commissioner for over 20 years and he brings valuable professional experience to the council. He worked for Six Flags for 40 years, most recently as a corporate vice president in charge of building projects around the country at Six Flags theme parks. He’s a strong advocate of public safety, economic growth, strategic planning, infrastructure and quality of life — values we wholeheartedly share with him.

William S. Hart Union High School District

Trustee Area 1: Dr. Aakash Ahuja

Trustee Area 4: Erin Wilson

Ahuja, a psychiatrist in the state prison system and a resident of Santa Clarita for a decade, moved to the U.S. from India more than two decades ago. He’s an outspoken advocate of protecting and enhancing students’ mental health and wellness. Wilson was appointed to the board last year following the resignation of James Webb and has served the district well since joining the board. She has taught in classrooms for nonprofits and has five children who all graduated from the Hart district.

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Division 1 (2 seats): Gary Martin and Dan Masnada

Division 2 (2 seats): Piotr Orzechowski and Ken Cooper

Division 3 (short term): Ken Peterson

Division 3 (full term): Holly Schroeder

State Measures

Proposition 2: Yes; Proposition 4: No; Proposition 5: No

Proposition 32: No; Proposition 33: No; Proposition 34: Yes

Proposition 35: Yes; Proposition 36: Yes

L.A. County Measures

Measure G: No; Measure A: No; Measure E: Yes

L.A. County Superior Court Judges

• Office No. 39: Steve Napolitano

• Office No. 48: Renee Rose

• Office No. 97: Sharon Ranssom

• Office No. 135: Steven Yee Mac

• Office No. 137: Tracy Blount