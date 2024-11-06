Overturned big rig causes delays on Interstate 5 

A Sigalert was issued Wednesday morning for the northbound and southbound truck lanes on Interstate 5, near the Interstate 210 transition, due to an overturned big rig, according to Officer Michael Nasir with California Highway Patrol Traffic Management.

CHP officers responded at 10:18 a.m. to a big rig on its side on the “southbound Interstate 5 truck route transition road to eastbound [Interstate] 210,” Nasir said.

CHP issued a Sigalert for the southbound Interstate 5 truck route, as well as the mainline transition road to eastbound Interstate 210. In addition, a Sigalert was issued for the Interstate 5 truck lane between Interstate 210 and San Fernando Road.

No injuries were reported. There is no indication that other vehicles were involved in the collision.

According to Sigalert, residents commuting southbound could expect “stop and go” congestion, with delays up to 30 minutes during the time of this story’s publication.