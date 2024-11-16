Panorama City man booked in SCV jail on murder charge 

A suspect booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail on a murder charge is being investigated as part of an Inglewood murder case unrelated to the SCV, according to Homicide Bureau Lt. Mike Modica.

Modica did not disclose any additional aspects of the investigation in connection to the arrest of 44-year-old Josh Edward Atkins, a Panorama City resident, including where he was arrested, or the nature of the alleged murder, only that it was not connected to the SCV.

Atkins was arrested by the Sheriff’s Department Major Crime Bureau around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday and booked at the station approximately five hours later.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Thursday alleging Atkins murdered Susan Miller with a knife during a June 4 break-in.

Atkins faced arraignment Friday in Downtown Los Angeles on charges of first-degree burglary with a person present and murder, as well as the special allegation that a weapon was used.

The outcome of Friday’s hearing was not immediately available.

Atkins remains in custody in lieu of more than $2 million bail, according to Sheriff’s Department custody records.