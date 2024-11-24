Blog

Patient airlifted after ATV accident 

L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to San Francisquito Road and Bee Canyon Road for an off-roading accident involving an ATV on Sunday morning, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Imy Velderrain.  

Firefighters were dispatched to the accident at 10:43 a.m. and the first engine was reported to arrive at 11:15 a.m., said Velderrain.  

Velderrain said four people were treated at the scene. According to radio dispatch traffic, the four patients were involved in a rollover ATV accident.  

Three patients were reported to have minor injuries and did not need to be transported, but one patient required an airlift to a trauma center, said Velderrain.  

Helicopter 15 was dispatched to transport the patient to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for a laceration on their arm, according to radio dispatch traffic.  

The current condition of the patient transported to the hospital is unknown at the time of this story’s publication.  

