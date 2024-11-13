Patient airlifted from Castaic Elementary School 

First responders were dispatched to the 30000 block of Park Vista Drive for an emergency medical service call on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Aldana said first responder units were dispatched at 12:15 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:28 p.m.

At 12:50 p.m., one patient was reported to be transported to a hospital by helicopter airlift from Castaic Elementary School, according to Aldana.

Charmin Ortega, spokeswoman for the Castaic Union School District, said she could not release any information about the incident, nor could she confirm whether it involved a student from Castaic Elementary School.

At the time of this story’s publication, the patient’s condition is unknown, said Aldana.

Aldana added that she could not provide the name of the hospital where the patient was taken.