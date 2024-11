The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley hosted its annual holiday boutique fundraiser last Saturday at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.

Shoppers and small business owners converse at the American Cancer Society Holiday Boutique, held at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church where many attendees kickstarted their holiday shopping. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Ed Borgen shows off his items for sale at the American Cancer Society Holiday Boutique held at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church last Saturday where attendees kickstarted their holiday season shopping. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Sue Klein organizes the merchandise she has for sale with her business partner Anne Titsworth during the American Cancer Society Holiday Boutique held at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church last Saturday where attendees kickstarted their holiday season shopping. Katherine Quezada/The Signal