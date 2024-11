ZOE International, a human trafficking prevention program, held an open house on Thursday in Newhall to share with residents its initiative to provide protection to victims aged 12 to 21 years in Los Angeles County, as well as other countries such as Thailand, Australia, Mexico and Japan. Through four breakout sessions, attendees could learn about ZOE Home for Youth, rescue operations, human trafficking prevention through the power of education and ZOE’s global impact.

Ester Yu, western regional director for ZOE, discusses the organization’s initiative in prevention trainings and advocacy during the ZOE International Open House in Newhall on Thursday, Nov. 21. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

David Cox, USA Director for ZOE International, discusses the Los Angeles Police Department’s partnership with ZOE when conducting rescue operations during the ZOE International Open House in Newhall on Thursday, Nov. 21. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal