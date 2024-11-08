Pursuit involving alleged shooting suspect ends in Castaic 

An alleged female shooting suspect was taken into custody on Thursday evening in Castaic after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit, according to officials and televised footage.

Los Angeles Police Department personnel were in pursuit of an alleged shooting suspect, said Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall- area office. CHP officers became involved at approximately 5:24 p.m., Burgos-Lopez added, when the light-colored minivan made its way north on Interstate 5, reaching the Santa Clarita Valley.

The vehicle was going in excess of 90 mph before a spike strip successfully slowed the vehicle down and came to a full stop on I-5 at the Lake Hughes Road exit at approximately 5:35 p.m., according to televised footage.

In the vehicle was a female suspect and a dog. It is unknown if the suspect was carrying a weapon at the time of this story’s publication and no additional information was available as of press time.