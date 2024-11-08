Blog

Pursuit involving alleged shooting suspect ends in Castaic 

California Highway Patrol
Share
Tweet
Email

An alleged female shooting suspect was taken into custody on Thursday evening in Castaic after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit, according to officials and televised footage. 

Los Angeles Police Department personnel were in pursuit of an alleged shooting suspect, said Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall- area office. CHP officers became involved at approximately 5:24 p.m., Burgos-Lopez added, when the light-colored minivan made its way north on Interstate 5, reaching the Santa Clarita Valley.  

The vehicle was going in excess of 90 mph before a spike strip successfully slowed the vehicle down and came to a full stop on I-5 at the Lake Hughes Road exit at approximately 5:35 p.m., according to televised footage.  

In the vehicle was a female suspect and a dog. It is unknown if the suspect was carrying a weapon at the time of this story’s publication and no additional information was available as of press time. 

Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS