Robert Lamoureux | Quick! I need a microwave solution 

Question: I have a question about a kitchen remodel we’d like to do. I’ve looked for a long time and have decided to have open shelving above our base cabinets, but don’t know what to do about a microwave, without making it look like we’ve shoved it into a hole in the base cabinets.

Any ideas on how to make this look good and still be functional in a new kitchen? We’re still in the throes of looking around to find what we want to do, but this one’s got me stumped. I’m older and have never remodeled anything before, so not

much experience to go on. Any ideas would be welcomed, thank you.

– Jeff D.

Answer: Jeff, good question, and I have a perfect solution for you. They make a microwave drawer, for this specific application. They are sleek, only take up about the same space as a deep drawer, and function very well. I’d highly recommend this option if you’re going with open cabinets and even otherwise, because they free up the upper shelving or cabinet area for a more aesthetically pleasing option. You

can get them through the big box stores easily, or online. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].