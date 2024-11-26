SCV Food Pantry hosts turkey giveaway  

Local dignitaries and volunteers were all hands on deck Monday morning in a small lot right behind the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry ready to give away hundreds of turkeys and chickens to food-insecure clients just days ahead of Thanksgiving.

A total of 700 turkeys and chickens were distributed to residents from the Santa Clarita Valley, Acton and Agua Dulce areas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Many of the clients waiting to get their hands on a turkey or chicken began to form a line outside the local food bank as early as 7:30 a.m., said Joanna Ainsworth, executive director for the SCV Food Pantry, as she was tackling many small tasks throughout the morning from communicating with the clients, to directing volunteers where to go, all to ensure the giveaway ran smoothly.

Local dignitaries and volunteers on Monday morning give out free turkeys and chickens for families to enjoy on Thanksgiving Day at the SCV Food Pantry. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The turkeys and chickens were made possible by numerous local donations including the SCV Rotary Club, which donated 350 of the birds, as well as the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, which donated 200, and 125 purchased by the pantry itself with a $5,000 Macy’s grant, Ainsworth said.

“I’m excited about this,” Ainsworth said.

This year, Ainsworth aimed to make sure there was a system in place so clients who visit the food bank frequently would be prioritized during the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, she said, and with all the planning and logistics, she was filled with gratitude toward the men working at Brian Clark’s Engine Dynamics, an auto repair shop right next door who allowed the SCV Food Pantry to use the small lot to distribute the food.

Newhall resident Debbie Breen, 74, goes home with a chicken on Monday morning from the SCV Food Pantry Turkey giveaway just days ahead of Thanksgiving. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

SCV Food Pantry client Debbie Breen was overcome with emotion as she walked off with a chicken and a few other goodies she planned to enjoy on Thanksgiving Day in her home, located just a few blocks away from the local food bank.

“I’m delighted,” she said softly. “I’m especially delighted that so many people that this has helped. Social Security is my only income and my rent is so high and [continues] to go up …. Food is becoming more and more difficult to acquire. This is literally life-saving for so many people. It makes a huge difference.”

Breen was excited to enjoy cooking her chicken and spread the holiday cheer with tenants in her building, she said.

“My family is my three dogs, and there are a couple of other tenants in my building that I am going to share with,” Breen said.

SCV Rotary President Scoot Hoolahan was present with numerous volunteers from the local nonprofit and helped restock the birds toward the front where they were being distributed.

“I think so many of us take it for granted that we’re going to have a turkey on our table on Thanksgiving,” he said as he became emotional and had to take a moment to collect himself. “There’s families where that’s not a given.”