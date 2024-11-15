Blog

Six-vehicle collision results in three transports in Gorman 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A big rig was overturned in a six-vehicle collision near Gorman on southbound interstate 5, north of Templin Highway, late Friday morning, according to Jonathan Torres, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

According to Torres, firefighters were dispatched at 11:16 a.m. and on the scene at 11:27 a.m. Three patients were transported, and no patients were reported to be trapped.  

Torres could not confirm the gender or condition of the patients.  

A Sigalert was issued at 11:19 a.m. with only the right lane being open. Traffic congestion is stopped, and is backed up to Vista Del Lago Road, and firefighters remain on the scene, as of the publication of this story. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

