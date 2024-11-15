Six-vehicle collision results in three transports in Gorman 

A big rig was overturned in a six-vehicle collision near Gorman on southbound interstate 5, north of Templin Highway, late Friday morning, according to Jonathan Torres, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Torres, firefighters were dispatched at 11:16 a.m. and on the scene at 11:27 a.m. Three patients were transported, and no patients were reported to be trapped.

Torres could not confirm the gender or condition of the patients.

A Sigalert was issued at 11:19 a.m. with only the right lane being open. Traffic congestion is stopped, and is backed up to Vista Del Lago Road, and firefighters remain on the scene, as of the publication of this story.