Soroptimists host annual fashion show brunch 

The Roaring Twenties were brought to life at the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 13th annual fashion show brunch, a fundraising event held Sunday afternoon at Hyatt Regency Valencia.

This year’s theme, “1920s Speakeasy Revival: Inspiring Hope Through Style,” was chosen because Soroptimist International was established in 1921, and SIGSCV Vice President Lissa Mahler said that she wanted to tie back to the sisters who began their mission.

“This whole mission of empowering other women, began in their neighborhoods, has now grown to a global organization with over 200,000 members,” said Mahler.

Attendees enjoy food and drinks at the Soroptomist Greater of Santa Clarita Valley annual fashion show and fundraiser held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Luana Smith, president of SIGSCV, said all the members of the organization share the same passion to create change in the lives of women through social and economic empowerment.

“We believe that when one girl rises, she lifts an entire community up,” said Smith.

Mahler said that the organization empowers women through education. Members visit high schools in Santa Clarita to speak to them about how their organization can help them through its cash grants.

The fashion show brunch focused on fundraising for the organization’s Dream It, Be It, and the Live Your Dream Award, which went to Single Mothers Outreach, she said.

“It’s (the award) a cash grant that pays for things that your school grants wouldn’t normally pay for. Like you can order a pizza or get a babysitter or her gas in the car,” said Mahler.

Woman of the Year Kim Kurowski selected SIGSCV to give a $3,000 check from her winnings and on behalf of the SCV Man and Woman of the Year Committee.

Recording Secretary Mariko Mrakich said that it is meant to help women and girls have better access to a good education to better themselves, which the organization believes will better the community.

The fashion show was emceed by KTLA 5 news anchor Chris Schauble and included several different segments that featured different outfit looks, and both the men and women models were competing to be the crowd favorite for their group.

Fashion show model Mariko Mrakich struts the runway at the Soroptomist Greater of Santa Clarita Valley annual fashion show and fundraiser held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Mrakich was selected to be one of the models in the fashion show and as she walked along the runway, she posed and twirled as the crowd cheered for her. At the end of the show, she won the favorite woman model of the night.

“I was honored to be chosen,” said Mrakich.

She added that being a part of this event and organization was special to her because SIGSCV’s mission resonated deeply with her. She said what made it fun for her was being able to bring in votes for Soroptimists because people were voting for a great organization.

“As we look to the future to see, let’s remember that the challenges women and girls face are still very real, but together, we are a powerful force to change,” said Smith. “With the heart of Soroptimist and collective passion and dedication we can spark a movement.”