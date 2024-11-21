Suspects sought in Saugus break-in attempt  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a strange break-in attempt reported in Saugus on Tuesday.

Deputy Robert Jensen said the informant called 911 shortly after 1 p.m. to indicate someone had jumped their backyard fence in the 19500 block of Lanfranca Drive and was preparing to cut the rear screen door when the burglar was spooked and fled in a silver SUV.

The description of the suspect given to deputies was a Hispanic man wearing all-black clothing and a black hat who was with one other individual and fled the area in a silver Nissan SUV, possibly toward Plum Canyon.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.