The Cube ice show to present ‘Frozen’ theme 

News release

You can join Elsa, Anna, Olaf and other “Frozen” favorites at the fourth annual Holiday Skate Show presented by The Cube.

The on-ice adaption of the beloved Disney movie, “Frozen,” features an all-local cast and performances are scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and at noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The cast includes more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of over 100 skaters and a special guest skater who has yet to be announced. The 75-minute performance will take place on the NHL rink at The Cube. With the temperature kept at 54 degrees, attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, mittens and blankets.

Various seating areas will be available for each show, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the action. Seating for the on-ice bleachers is $30 per person, upstairs bleacher seating is $20 per person and balcony seating with a cocktail table is $25. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com/HolidayShow. “Disney’s Frozen Ice Holiday” show at The Cube is being produced by The Cube’s certified Ice-Skating Director Linda Stroh.

For more information about the event, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-CUBE.