Several items were reportedly stolen from the Nike Clearance Store on The Old Road on Wednesday night, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspect, a male Hispanic adult, stole approximately $1,000 worth of items from the location,” said Sgt. Juan Muralles. “We entered it around 8:43 p.m. First units arrived about three minutes later.”

Muralles added that no injuries were reported.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.