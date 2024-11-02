Two detained on suspicion of theft  

Two people were detained on suspicion of theft at the Target on the 24400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia after a brief foot pursuit on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. The two suspects, who were traveling in a black Honda civic, were wanted for stealing Legos from the Target, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Deputy Justin Boosalis, who was at the scene of the incident, confirmed that both suspects were detained. One of the suspects was detained in the shopping plaza of the Target, while the second suspect fled and was detained on the corner of McBean and Magic Mountain Parkway.

No additional information was available.

Trisha Anas contributed to this report.