West Ranch to host first ‘Home for the Holidays’ 5k Run/Walk 

West Ranch High School’s cross country team is hosting its first community 5k Run and Walk on Dec. 14 starting at 8 a.m. at College of the Canyons.

With the holidays coming up, the theme for this event is “Home for the Holidays.”

Co-head cross country coach Katherine Povletich said the team has been working on hosting an event like this for years.

“We have been wanting to bring the community together; the running community, the West Ranch community,” said Povletich. “I have been wanting to do a 5k for a few years and finally we decided to go for it.”

The 5k Run and Walk will feature holiday music, decorations, and treats after the run for participants to enjoy. The team will also be accepting donations to give back to food pantries and toy drives. And, the Castaic Animal Shelter will be bringing dogs ready for adoption.

Registration for the race costs $46.80 until Dec. 13, then the price increases to $54.

Povletich said participants can also register with a high school’s cross country team and $5 will be donated from the registration fee.

For runners, the race begins at 8 a.m., and for walkers, the race begins at 8:45 a.m. at Cougar Stadium at COC.

Cougar Stadium is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.