2024 Home Tour gathers community support for cardiovascular program  

Guests and local dignitaries attended the 2024 Holiday Home Tour Gala and Boutique to support Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and raise funds for the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center last weekend.

Over 300 attendees, participated in the Holiday Home Tour gala on Dec. 6 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, which was the first part of the weekend’s fundraising efforts. Attendees had a festive night with dining, dancing and a video presentation featuring three Santa Clarita Homes fully decked out in holiday decorations just in time for the holidays.

Members of the Saugus High School Choir perform during the cocktail reception of the 2024 Holiday Home Tour held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The 2024 Holiday Home Tour, which has been around for approximately 44 years, raised funds to support the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center because “Henry Mayo is expanding its services, and we are building another (catheterization) lab,” said Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Manager Renee León. “Heart disease is the No. 1 killer and because of that, we’ve had over 50% increase in our services just last year, so we made the decision to build another cath lab so that we make sure we can serve the future.”

Homeowners Sadie and Lance Williams, Marian and Richard Sandnes, Anastajah and Spiro Razatos opened their homes to the fundraiser and began to professionally decorate them as early as August of this year, added León.

Holly Hanlin, 2024 Holiday Home Tour League President shows off the venue before the annual gala is set to begin on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Holly Hanlin, this year’s Home Tour League president, was enjoying her evening greeting attendees and reflected on what was a highlight overseeing the community come together to make the annual celebration and fundraiser a reality.

“I just think, with all the women that have caring hearts, that put their heart and soul into making sure that this is a fabulous event, it’s just wonderful … It makes me so happy to see so many people involved,” Hanlin said. “It’s all about the community, bringing people together and making sure we can take care of them.”

Shoppers look through a wide range of merchandise sold at the 2024 Holiday Home Tour Boutique held at Williams Ranch in Hasley Canyon on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Holiday Home Tour Boutique, which was the second leg of the fundraiser, was held on Sunday at the Williams Ranch Community in Hasley Canyon.

In previous years the boutique, which consists of small businesses selling various kinds of merchandise ranging from clothes to toys, was held at HMNH. This year, members of the board wanted to make it a more family-friendly event, said Danial Faina, a foundation board member and chief marketing officer of Williams Homes.

Numerous items were up for auction at the 2024 Holiday Home Tour Boutique held at Williams Ranch in Hasley Canyon on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The boutique welcomed people of all ages with food trucks, a bounce house, a silent auction, and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus.

A few homes were available for viewing in hopes of bringing more foot traffic to the newly developed community, “so it’s just really special to us,” said Faina. “Blending the two together was a great opportunity for a more robust boutique, for supporting the hospital, the cardiovascular unit. I hope more people engage with and understand that our hospital is a community-funded hospital,” Faina added.

On Friday afternoon in a followup phone call, Marlee Lauffer, HMNH Foundation president and the hospital’s vice president of marketing and communication, said that the fundraiser exceeded $175,000 raised for the cardiovascular program.

Tommie O’ Sullivan looks through pieces of clothing for sale at the 2024 Holiday Home Tour Boutique held at Williams Ranch in Hasley Canyon on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal